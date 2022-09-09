‘Insecure’ Star Yvonne Orji to Premiere Comedy Special ‘A Whole Me’ on HBO in October (EXCLUSIVE)

Yvonne Orji has set a new comedy special at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively. “Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me” will premiere Oct. 1 at 10 p.m. on HBO before streaming on HBO Max.

Written and performed by Orji and shot in downtown Los Angeles, the special focuses on her evolving thoughts on friendship, dating, adulting and why guys need better friends — all of which she discusses in therapy. With a mix of stand-up and scripted vignettes, she offers her point of view on issues such as the pandemic and estate planning, as well as being the child of Nigerian immigrants and the brutal realities of dating.

This is Orji’s second stand-up special at HBO, following up on 2020’s “Mama, I Made It!” She is best known for playing Molly in HBO’s “Insecure,” which earned her an Emmy nomination in 2020. She hosted Amazon Prime Video’s year-in-review comedy special “Yearly Departed” in 2021 and HBO Max’s reality dating series “My Mom, Your Dad” in 2022. Other credits include episodes of “Jane the Virgin,” “A Black Lady Sketch Show” and ABC’s reboot of “The Wonder Years” as well as the films “Night School,” “Spontaneous” and “Vacation Friends.” Up next, she is developing the semi-autobiographical comedy series “First Gen” at Disney Plus, with Oprah Winfrey and David Oyelowo executive producing.

“Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me” is directed by Malakai with sketches directed by Jerah Milligan. Orji executive produces along with Michelle Caputo, Shannon Hartman and DC Wade. Kerry Coddett and Chinedu Unaka serve as co-executive producers.

See a trailer for the special below.