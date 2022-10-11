‘Your Honor’ Season 2 at Showtime Adds Mark Margolis, Mark O’Brien to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Mark Margolis and Mark O’Brien have been cast in Showtime’s “Your Honor” for Season 2 in recurring roles, Variety has learned exclusively.

Margolis will play Carmine Conti, a much feared mobster who is the father of Gina Baxter (Hope Davis). After retiring to Italy, Carmine returns to bring order to the fractured Baxter family. O’Brien is set to portray Father Jay, the Baxter family’s priest whom they rely on for counsel. According to the official character description, “Father Jay is a Roman Catholic priest who is very good at talking to skeptics.”

Margolis is best known for his Emmy-nominated turn as Hector “Tio” Salamanca on “Breaking Bad,” a role he reprised in “Better Call Saul.” The character was a former drug kingpin who is unable to speak or walk due to the lingering effects of a stroke. His other TV credits include “American Horror Story: Asylum,” “Gotham,” “Oz,” “The Equalizer,” “Kings,” “Person of Interest,” “The Good Wife,” “Elementary” and “Snowpiercer.” He is repped by Red Letter Entertainment and A3 Artists Agency.

O’Brien was most recently seen in the drama “61st Street.” His notable credits include “Blue Bayou,” “Marriage Story,” “Perry Mason,” “Ready or Not,” “Bad Times at the El Royale” and “Halt and Catch Fire.” The actor is represented by UTA, Thruline Entertainment, The Characters Talent Agency, Narrative, and James Feldman.

The actors join Bryan Cranston, Davis and Isiah Whitlock Jr. (“The Wire”) in the cast as well as Lilli Kay, Keith Machekanyanga, Andrene Ward-Hammond, Jimi Stanton and Benjamin Flores Jr., who have been elevated to series regulars for Season 2. Rosie Perez (“The Flight Attendant”) will guest star in the upcoming installment along with Emmy winner Margo Martindale (“The Americans”) and Amy Landecker (“Transparent”).

Executive produced by Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Cranston, the series follows respected New Orleans judge Michael Desiato (Cranston), whose respectable life goes awry after his teenage son commits an accidental hit-and-run and kills the son of infamous crime boss Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg). Desiato’s decisions to protect his family leads them into a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.

Production on the 10-episode second season is underway.

The series is executive produced by Robert and Michelle King and Liz Glotzer. Cranston and James Degus (“All the Way”) executive produce the series on behalf of Moonshot Entertainment. Joey Hartstone serves as executive producer and showrunner.

Produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions, “Your Honor” is based on the Israeli series created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach, “Kvodo.” Rob Golenberg, Alon Aranya, Ninio, Mashiach, Ram Landes, Ron Eilon and Danna Stern also serve as executive producers.

“Your Honor” will return on Friday, December 9, available on streaming and on demand for all Showtime subscribers, before making its on-air debut on Sunday, December 11 at 9 p.m.