‘Young Rock’ Finds Its Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson’s College Sweetheart and Future Business Partner (EXCLUSIVE)

Dwayne Johnson’s autobiographical NBC comedy “Young Rock” has cast “Ballers” actor Arlyn Broche as a very personal character in The Rock’s life: Dany Garcia, his college sweetheart-turned-ex-wife-and-business-partner, Variety has learned exclusively.

Per the official description for the character, who will be a recurring guest star on the upcoming second season of “Young Rock,” Dany is compassionate and caring while also being a disciplined athlete and future CEO. She starts as Dwayne’s college sweetheart at Miami, but soon becomes a guiding force in his life as he contemplates embracing the grind of professional wrestling.

Broche is best known for her breakout role as Tonya on Season 2 of HBO’s “Ballers,” starring alongside Johnson and Andy Garcia on the show, which was produced by Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks banner. Her other TV credits include “Gravesend,” OWN’s “The Haves and the Have Nots,” and CBS’ “The Inspectors,” among others.

“Young Rock” Season 2, which debuts March 15 at 8 p.m. on NBC, delves further into Johnson’s life, continuing the storylines from Season 1 while also introducing new chapters we haven’t yet seen. As Dwayne and his loving, resilient family face new challenges and meet new wild characters of professional wrestling, Dwayne contemplates embracing the grind of professional wrestling himself. The show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life people he’s met along the way.

“Young Rock” stars Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Ana Tuisila, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Fasitua Amosa, John Tui and Matthew Willig.

Te show is created by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang and inspired by Johnson’s life. Khan, Chiang, Johnson, Garcia, Jennifer Carreras, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jeffrey Walker executive produce. “Young Rock” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions.