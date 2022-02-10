‘Young MasterChef’ Heads to BBC Three

Shine TV are set to make “Young MasterChef” for BBC Three, with applications for the show now open to wannabe-contestants.

Focusing on “food talent” aged from 18 to 25, the ten-part series will see a panel of expert judges and celebrity guests put contestants’ skills to the test.

Participants, who do not need to have any prior experience, will be asked to undertake a variety of challenges set to “push them to new culinary heights”

“MasterChef,” on which the younger spin-off is based, has long been a staple on the BBC and its highest rating cookery format since 2017, followed only by “Celebrity MasterChef.” “MasterChef” returns for its 18th series in March.

Shine TV, who are part of Banijay U.K., will make the series in association with Ziji Productions. David Ambler is the executive editor while Sarah Clay is the commissioning editor.

Entertainment controller Kate Phillips said in a statement: “We’re delighted that ‘Young MasterChef’ will be coming to BBC Three. We know how much BBC viewers love ‘MasterChef’ and the BBC Three series will be a great opportunity to tap into the huge wealth of young budding chefs out there, from all over the U.K.”



Fiona Campbell, BBC Three controller, added: “With its focus on the culinary talent of tomorrow, ‘Young MasterChef’ has all the ingredients to be a big success for us and we can’t wait to watch the next generation of food lovers from across the U.K. cook up a storm on BBC Three.”

Shine TV’s David Ambler said: “We’re super excited to be coming to BBC Three with a fresh new ‘Young MasterChef’ competition. It’s a great opportunity for any young person passionate about food and we can’t wait to open the kitchen doors to discover some incredible cooks from all backgrounds.”

Aspiring young MasterChefs can apply here.