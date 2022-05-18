‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘6666’ Moves to Paramount Network From Paramount+

The “Yellowstone” spinoff series “6666” is joining the mothership show on Paramount Network.

It was previously reported that the new show would air exclusively on Paramount+. It will now run on the linear network first before episodes are made available to stream on demand. A premiere date has not been set.

“6666” was originally announced in February 2021 as one of several new shows on the development slate of “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan. The show takes place at the real 6666 ranch in Texas. It was featured in Season 4 of “Yellowstone,” with Jimmy (Jefferson White) visiting the 6666.

The show’s official synopsis is as follows: Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 has inspired a new scripted series where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing. The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made.

MTV Entertainment Studios will produce along with 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions. Sheridan executive produces along with John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Glasser, and Bob Yari.

