‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Teaser Shows the Dutton Family Gearing Up for Battle

“Yellowstone” is back in the first teaser for the fifth season of Paramount Network’s hit Western series.

Paramount Network premiered the first footage during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday evening. The fifth season of “Yellowstone” will premiere on the Paramount Network in a two-hour event on Nov. 13.

“All will be revealed,” the promotion teases, between footage of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton, firearms being reloaded and the Dutton family gearing up to defend their ranch land.

The teaser reveal arrives just days before Paramount Network launches its “Yellowstone” series marathon for Labor Day weekend, beginning on Friday.

“Yellowstone” has grown into a titan of television, becoming the most-watched series on cable with its fourth season last year. The Season 4 premiere was cable’s highest-rated show in 2021, attracting 14 million viewers.

Along with Costner, the series also stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham. Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been upped to series regulars for the fifth season.

“Yellowstone” follows the Dutton family, a Montana powerhouse dynasty that runs the largest cattle ranch in the United States, as they confront a series of rivalries, murders and fierce business competitors.

“Yellowstone” comes from MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. Taylor Sheridan serves as co-creator alongside John Linson. Both are executive producers, along with Costner, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.