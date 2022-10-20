‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere, ‘Tulsa King’ Debut to Get Special Preview in AMC Theaters

The Season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone” and the series premiere of “Tulsa King” will screen in over 100 AMC theaters ahead of both shows’ television debuts.

MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios are partnering with AMC to put both shows, which hail from Taylor Sheridan, in theaters on Saturday, Oct. 29. Tickets are now on sale at the AMC website as well as the AMC mobile app. In addition, fans who attend dressed as their favorite “Yellowstone” character can enter an online costume contest with a chance to win “Yellowstone” merchandise. Those who attend will also get access to product giveaways, codes for discounts on “Yellowstone” merchandise, and a one-month free trial code for Paramount+.

“Yellowstone” returns on Paramount Network on Nov. 13. The Season 5 trailer for the hit series debuted in September and saw John Dutton (Kevin Costner) being sworn in as the new governor of Montana.

“Tulsa King” premieres officially on Nov. 13 on Paramount+. The show stars Sylvester Stallone as New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi. Per the official logline, the show begins “just after Dwight is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a ‘crew’ from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.”

Along with Stallone, the show also stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A.C. Peterson, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany. Sheridan executive produces along with showrunner Terrence Winter as well as Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter, and Braden Aftergood.