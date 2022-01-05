‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Wrangles Over 10 Million Viewers, Up 81% From Season 3 Finale

The “Yellowstone” domination of linear TV stayed consistent from its Season 4 premiere to last Sunday’s finale, wrangling over 10 million total watchers per Nielsen time-adjusted Live+Same Day stats. Viewership was up 81% compared to the previous season’s conclusion, with more than nine million of those (9.3) that tuned in were on Paramount Network alone.

“‘Yellowstone’ continues to shatter records… proving we’ve hit a cultural nerve— from the center of the country to each of the coasts —and still have lots of room to grow on linear,” said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Media Networks, in a statement. “Our strategy to franchise ‘Yellowstone’ into a universe of series to fuel growth for Paramount Plus is already exceeding expectations with ‘1883’ and ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ proving to be two of the top titles,” McCarthy added.

The neo-western melodrama stars Kevin Costner as the Dutton ranch patriarch, with his flawed adult children played by Kelly Reilly (Beth), Luke Grimes (Kayce), Wes Bentley (Jamie), and his quasi-adopted son portrayed by Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler). Others in S4’s cast include Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Gil Birmingham, Thomas Rainwater, Jefferson White, Ryan Bingham, Ian Bohen, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Finn Little, Jennifer Landon, and even showrunner, executive producer, director and writer Taylor Sheridan himself.

“It is incredibly rewarding to see the ‘Yellowstone’ audience continue to expand even as we come to the close of our 4th season. This expansion is a true testament to the original voices and universe that Taylor created,” Our partners at ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Studios have supported Taylor’s universe utilizing linear and Paramount+ to fuel each other and continue to build the viewership,” said David C. Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios.

All in all, the finale amassed 10.3 million viewers on the Paramount Network and the Country Music Television season four finale simulcast last Sunday, Jan. 2, up 79% from the season three finale simulcast (5.8 million). Per Live+Same Day numbers, episode 10, entitled “Grass on the Streets and Weeds on the Rooftops,” was the most-watched telecast on cable since the season three premiere of “The Walking Dead” in October 2017. “Yellowstone” lassoed in 1.9 million in the target ages 18-49 demo, up an astonishing 95% versus season 3 (975,000).