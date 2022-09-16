‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Casts Robert Patrick

Robert Patrick has been added to the “1923” cast as a series regular, Variety has confirmed.

The actor will portray Sheriff William McDowell, a friend of the Dutton family. He joins previously announced cast members Harrison Ford and Hellen Mirren, who will be playing the husband and wife duo serving as the leaders of the Dutton family ranch.

Also among the cast are Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves and Julia Schlaepfer.

The “Sons of Anarchy” alum, whose list of credits includes “Terminator 2: Judgement Day,” “Walk the Line,” and a guest role on “The Sopranos,” most recently starred alongside John Cena in HBO Max’s “Peacemaker.”

The actor is repped by The Gersh Agency and The Coronel Group.

According to the show’s logline, the installment, hailing from Taylor Sheridan, will follow the Dutton family’s origins to the early twentieth century “when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.” Production on the “Yellowstone” prequel is already underway in Montana.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, the series will debut on Paramount+ in December 2022. “1923” is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson.

“1923” is one addition to Sheridan’s large slate of scripted television programs at Paramount+ as part of his overall deal. As it currently stands, the writer and producer is behind nine shows in various states of production for the streamer. In addition to “1923” and “Yellowstone,” he has also started production on the second season of “Mayor of Kingstown” starring Jeremy Renner, and is currently working on “Tulsa King” starring Sylvester Stallone, “Lioness” starring Zoe Saldaña, and “1883: The Bass Reeves Story” starring David Oyelowo.

Deadline first reported this news.