‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Casts Peter Stormare, Tim Dekay, Amelia Rico in Recurring Roles (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Yellowstone” prequel series “1923” at Paramount+ has added three actors in recurring roles, Variety has learned exclusively.

Peter Stormare, Tim Dekay, and Amelia Rico are now set to appear in the epic western series. The trio joins an expansive ensemble cast that includes stars like Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Jerome Flynn.

As the title suggests, the newest prequel series will explore more of the early history of the Yellowstone ranch and the Dutton family.

Stormare (“Fargo,” “The Big Lebowski,” “Armageddon”) will play Lucca, described as “a weathered but wise sailor, tanned from decades on the ocean, his accent a soup of a thousand dialects.”

Dekay (“Oppenheimer,” “White Collar”) will play Bob Strafford, said to be “a Montana rancher who’s anticipating an imminent wedding between his daughter and one of the Duttons.”

Rico (“Dark Winds,” “Yellowstone”) will play Issaxche, a Crow woman hoping to reunite with her family.

Stormare is repped by Vox Inc., Davien Littlefield Management, and Goodman Genow. Dekay is repped by Paradigm and Hirsch Wallerstein. Rico is repped by Aqua Talent Agency.

“1923” is currently in production in Montana. The series will debut on Paramount+ on Dec. 18. Taylor Sheridan created “1923” and co-created “Yellowstone.” He executive produces “1923” along with John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions.