‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Casts Jennifer Ehle

Jennifer Ehle is the latest addition to the cast of the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1923” at Paramount+, Variety has learned.

Per the official description, the series “will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

Ehle will play Sister Mary O’Connor, an Irish nun that teaches at the School For American Indians in Montana. She joins previously announced cast member Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, and Jerome Flynn.

This is the latest TV role Ehle has booked. She is also slated to appear in the upcoming Amazon series adaptation of the David Cronenberg film “Dead Ringers.” Most recently, she starred in the horror film “Saint Maud.” She is also known for her work in the 1995 miniseries version of “Pride and Prejudice,” the Showtime limited series “The Comey Rule,” the Hulu limited series “The Looming Tower,” and the “Fifty Shades of Grey” films.

She is repped by UTA and Independent Talent Group.

“1923” is currently in production in Montana and is scheduled to debut in December. The series serves as a followup to “1883,” which told the story of the first generation of Duttons to settle in the west. Taylor Sheridan created the series and serves as executive producer. John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson also executive produce.