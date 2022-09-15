‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ at Paramount+ Casts Brandon Sklenar

The “Yellowstone” prequel series “1923” at Paramount+ has added Brandon Sklenar to the cast, Variety has learned.

Sklenar is the latest addition the cast of the series, joining previously announced cast members Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as well as Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Julia Schlaepfer.

Per the official description of the series, it will “introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

Sklenar will portray Spencer Dutton, “Jacob Dutton’s (Ford) nephew and John Dutton Sr.’s (Dale) brother, who has witnessed the horrors of World War I.”

Sklenar is no stranger to Paramount+, having recently portrayed legendary actor Burt Reynolds in the streamer’s limited series “The Offer.” His other recent credits include “Westworld,” “Mapplethorpe,” “The Magic Lantern,” “The Big Ugly,” and “Vice.”

He is repped by Innovative Artists, Neon Kite, Bloom Hergott, and The Initiative Group.

“1923” is currently in production in Montana. It is slated to debut in Paramount+ in December. The series serves as a followup to “1883.” Taylor Sheridan created the series and serves as executive producer. John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson also executive produce.

“1923” is one of nine shows Sheridan has in various states of production. In addition to “1923” and “Yellowstone,” he is also currently at work on a second season of “Mayor of Kingstown” starring Jeremy Renner, “Tulsa King” starring Sylvester Stallone “Lioness” starring Zoe Saldaña, and “1883: The Bass Reeves Story” starring David Oyelowo, to name just a few.