‘Yellowstone’ Renewed for Season 5

Yeehaw! Paramount has greenlit a fifth season of its neo-western, ratings-wrangling hit “Yellowstone.”

The highly-acclaimed SAG and PGA-nominated series from MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios is set to begin production in May 2022 with the ensemble cast, as well as Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly, who have been upped to series regulars.

“Yellowstone,” created by Taylor Sheridan and fronted by grizzled rancher gazillionaire Kevin Costner, stars Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Gil Birmingham, Wes Bentley, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little and Ryan Birmingham, all of whom will return for Season 5.

“Yellowstone’s record-breaking performance proves we’ve tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts,” Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks, said in a statement.

“We are honored to be able to bring audiences another season of Yellowstone. The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences,” added executive producer David C. Glasser in today’s announcement.

The original drama series garnered an impressive 14 million total viewers during its Season 4 premiere, pitted against überpopular Sunday Night Football programming, and the season’s finale last month drew over 15 million total viewers.

“Yellowstone” is part of the budding “Taylor Sheridanverse,” which includes the Paramount Plus series “Mayor of Kingstown,” starring Jeremy Renner, and the “Yellowstone” prequel and Dutton origin-story, “1883.” Both were top streaming titles, and “Mayor of Kingstown” has been greenlit for Season 2. Oscar-nominated screenwriter Sheridan co-created “Yellowstone” with John Linson. Sheridan’s other well-known works include “Wind River,” “Hell or High Water” and “Sicario,” and Linson’s include “Great Expectations,” “Sons of Anarchy” and “The Runaways.”

“Yellowstone” is executive produced by Linson, Sheridan, Costner, Glasser and Bob Yari, Stephen Kay and Art Linson.