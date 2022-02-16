‘Yellowstone’ Actor Won’t Attend SAG Awards Over COVID Rules: ‘I Will Not Get Vaccinated’

“Yellowstone” actor Forrie J. Smith will not attend the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards due to rules requiring all attendees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The “Yellowstone” cast is nominated in the top category of ensemble in a television drama alongside “Succession,” “Squid Game,” “The Morning Show” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.” The nomination marked “Yellowstone’s” first major bit of awards attention after four seasons on air. Smith posted a video on Instagram saying he is against vaccinations and thus won’t be at the SAG Awards later this month.

“I want to apologize to y’all for not being at the Screen Actors Guild Awards,” Smith told his Instagram followers. “I mean no offense to anyone. I’m not vaccinated, and it’s a requirement to be vaccinated.”

“I’m not vaccinated, I will not get vaccinated,” Smith added. “I haven’t been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don’t vaccinate my dogs, I don’t vaccinate my horses. I’ve never had a flu shot. I never will. I believe they compromise your immunities… It’s just my beliefs. I just don’t believe in that stuff. Whatever.”

The following actors are listed as nominees as part of the “Yellowstone” SAG Award ensemble nomination: Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Ian Bohen, Eden Brolin, Kevin Costner, Hugh Dillon, Luke Grimes, Hassie Harrison, Cole Hauser, Jennifer Landon, Finn Little, Brecken Merrill, Will Patton, Piper Perabo, Kelly Reilly, Denim Richards, Taylor Sheridan, Forrie J. Smith and Jefferson White.

Smith stars in “Yellowstone” as Lloyd Pierce, a senior ranch hand on the Dutton Ranch. The actor was featured in a recurring role on the show’s first two seasons before being upped to a series regular in Season 3. “Yellowstone” Season 4 gave Smith his most material to date.

Winners of the 2022 SAG Awards will be announced Feb. 27.