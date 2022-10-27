‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series ‘1923’ Starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Set for December Premiere (TV News Roundup)

Paramount+ announced the premiere date for Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming series “1923,” which will debut on Sunday, December 18 on the streamer in the U.S. and Canada. The series will premiere the day after on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia.

The new series is the next installment of the “Yellowstone” origin story and introduces a new generation of Duttons, led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton. The series will explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the Mountain West — which the Duttons call home.

In addition to Ford and Mirren, the series also stars Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer and Jerome Flynn.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, “1923” is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson.

Also in today’s television news:

SERIES

Big Freedia will return to Fuse in summer 2023 with the new series “Big Freedia Means Business.” The show explores all of the music and entrepreneurial opportunities that have opened up to her since she her last docuseries “Big Freedia Bounces Back,” which Fuse said was the highest rated show in the network’s history. The series will also chronicle the launch of her new album, which is set to release next year.

Fuse co-produces the series with World of Wonder Productions. It will air on Fuse in the U.S., while World of Wonder and Fuse share international streaming rights. The series will hit World of Wonder’s WOW Presents Plus platform in the U.S. in late 2023.

PROGRAMMING

The CW will air the World Electronic Music Awards for the first time in the United States on Saturday, May 27, 2023. The ceremony will be filmed in Las Vegas on May 18 in the lead-up to EDM festival Electric Daisy Carnival, and the two-hour primetime event will honor the best in electronic music from the United States, Europe and Asia, also featuring the first Electronic Music Hall of Fame inductions.

Performers and hosts will be announced in the coming months. Previous ceremonies have included stars such as Jennifer Lopez, P. Diddy, Lenny Kravitz, Tiesto, Moby and more.

“We are so excited to be working with The CW on the World Electronic Music Awards broadcast,” said creator and executive producer Andy Ruffell. “We are introducing a new format for the show, including regional and world awards, plus Hall of Fame honors with EDM superstars accepting. We are also working with The CW digital team on global livestream, Metaverse and Web3 components. We will be announcing some big music industry partners shortly.”

The program is executive produced by Andy Ruffell, Justin Pierce, Jeb Brien and David D. Williams. The show will also be streamed on The CW app in the United States.

EVENTS

AlienCon, a convention dedicated to everything regarding aliens, announced its return March 4-5, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif., at the Pasadena Convention Center. The convention will be presented by A+E Networks and Prometheus Entertainment, with the live two-day event covering an expansive breadth of unexplained phenomena, from the ancient to present day, to explore what lies between science fact and science fiction.

The event, inspired by The History Channel hit series “Ancient Aliens,” is being put on for the first time since 2019. Featured engagements include panel discussions, original programming, sneak peeks, autograph and photo experiences, exclusive merchandise, a vendor marketplace and more. AlienCon expert contributors including Erich von Däniken, Dr. Travis Taylor, David Childress, William Henry, Nick Pope, Caroline Cory, Hugh Newman and Paul Hynek are expected to attend. Additional guests will be announced.

“We’re excited to once again host AlienCon to bring together fans and enthusiasts to discuss, explore and discover more about the world around us and our place in it,” said Jill Tully, vice president, Consumer Enterprises. “Bespoke live events and unique offerings for attendees bring our brands to life in a way that connects people and builds real communities around content that engages and entertains.”