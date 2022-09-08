‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Adds Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Others to Cast

Paramount+’s “Yellowstone” prequel series “1923” has added several more names to its cast: Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves and Julia Schlaepfer.

They join previously announced actors Hellen Mirren and Harrison Ford on the series. Mirren will portray Cara Dutton, the wife to Jacob Dutton (Ford) and family matriarch. Jacob Dutton is the head of the Yellowstone ranch and brother of James Dutton.

Among the newly added castmembers, Mann will play Jack Dutton, John Dutton Sr.’s son and great nephew to Jacob Dutton. He is described as “a dedicated rancher who is deeply loyal to his family.” Randolph (“A Snow White Christmas”) will play Elizabeth Strafford, a “feisty and capable young woman set to marry into the Dutton family.” Dale (“Hightown”) will play John Dutton Sr., the oldest nephew and right-hand man of Jacob Dutton.

“Scream” alum Marley Shelton will play Emma Dutton, the dutiful wife of John Dutton Sr. and the mother of Jack Dutton. Geraghty (“Big Sky”) will play Zane, a “fiercely loyal” ranch foreman. Nieves (“Blueberry”) will play Teonna Rainwater, a young woman at a government residential boarding school. Schlaepfer (“The Politician”) will play Alexandra, a British woman who meets one of the Duttons abroad.

According to the show’s logline, the new installment, hailing from Taylor Sheridan, will follow the Dutton family’s origins to the early twentieth century “when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.” Production on the “Yellowstone” prequel is already underway in Montana.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, the series will debut on Paramount+ in December 2022. “1923” is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson.

“1923” is one addition to Sheridan’s large slate of scripted television programs at Paramount+ as part of his overall deal. As it currently stands, the writer and producer is behind nine shows in various states of production for the streamer. In addition to “1923” and “Yellowstone,” he is also currently at work on a second season of “Mayor of Kingstown” starring Jeremy Renner, “Tulsa King” starring Sylvester Stallone “Lioness” starring Zoe Saldaña, and “1883: The Bass Reeves Story” starring David Oyelowo, among others.