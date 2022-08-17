‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Casts ‘Obi Wan Kenobi’ Star Simone Kessell as Adult Lottie

In its finale in January, “Yellowjackets” posed a terrifying question: Who the fuck is Lottie Matthews? And now, Showtime has an answer. With Season 2 of the show starting production later this month in Vancouver, the network announced that adult Lottie will be played by Simone Kessell, who recently starred as Princess Leia’s mother Breha Organa in “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and as the mother of Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) on “Our Flag Means Death.”

Lottie, who is played as a teenager by Courtney Eaton, emerged as the central antagonist of the show in the first season of “Yellowjackets.” A rich kid whose parents furnished her soccer team with a private plane in order for the Yellowjackets to travel to nationals, Lottie had been forced to go off her anti-psychotic medication after that plane crashed in the wilderness, where the show’s 1996 timeline is set. In its 2021 timeline, the only adult survivors we saw in Season 1 were Emmy nominees Melanie Lynskey (Shauna) and Christina Ricci (Misty), as well as Juliette Lewis (Natalie) and Tawny Cypress (Taissa).

But in the season finale, as Nat was about to kill to herself, she was instead kidnapped from her motel room by four sweat-suited people — as we heard Nat’s ex-sponsor leaving a desperate voicemail for her, saying in part: “I think someone is following me. Who the fuck is Lottie Matthews?”

In the wilderness, off her medication, Lottie became an increasingly divisive member of the group. She appeared to have visions of the future, and began to attract followers among them. The final image of the season was of Eaton’s Lottie placing a bear’s bloody heart in a tree-stump altar, with Misty (Samantha Hanratty) and Van (Liv Hewson) behind her. Earlier, she was also revealed to be the mysterious Antler Queen, who was seen in the pilot overseeing a cannibalistic feast among the girls.

Courtney Eaton as Teen Lottie and Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna in the “Doomcoming” episode of “Yellowjackets” Courtesy of Kailey Schwerman/Showtime

Showtime confirmed in the announcement that Eaton has also been bumped up to a series regular for Season 2.

“Yellowjackets” was created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, who run it with Jonathan Lisco. In an interview with Variety about the finale, Lisco said they have been hyper-aware of not stigmatizing mental illness with the character: “We will bend over backwards to make sure that those two things are not conflated,” he said. But the show will also explore — according to Lisco — whether there’s “something about her psychiatry and her makeup that is causing her to act in a certain way,” or whether Lottie is a “conduit of an energy, a dark force, larger than she is.”

Whatever the explanation, the cult surrounding Lottie appears to have continued into the survivors’ adult lives. And with the Aug. 11 casting of Lauren Ambrose as adult Van, ardent fans will certainly wonder whether Lottie continues to have devoted followers who might … kidnap a person, for instance.

“Yellowjackets” earned seven Emmy nominations for its first season, including for best drama series, writing, directing and casting, in addition to the previously mentioned acting nods for Lynskey and Ricci.

Kessell is represented by Buchwald.

For more on “Yellowjackets” — especially teases for Season 2 — watch Variety’s Showrunners Sitdown video interview.