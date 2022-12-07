‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 to Premiere in March (TV News Roundup)

Showtime has announced that the Emmy-nominated drama “Yellowjackets” will return for Season 2 on March 24 for all streaming and on-demand Showtime subscribers, before making its on-air debut on March 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Produced by studio Entertainment One, the series is currently in production in Vancouver.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the series stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress. Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell have also joined the second season as series regulars, along with Elijah Wood in a season-long guest arc. Season 2 also stars Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole and Kevin Alves.

In other television news for today:

TRAILERS

Disney+ released the trailer for Season 2 of acclaimed Lucasfilm Animation series “Star Wars: The Bad Batch.” When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. Season 2 stars Dee Bradley Baker as the voice of the Bad Batch and Michelle Ang as the voice of Omega. Rhea Perlman returns to guest star as Cid, Noshir Dalal returns to guest star as Vice Admiral Rampart and Wanda Sykes makes her guest starring debut in the series as Phee Genoa.

The series is executive produced by Dave Filoni, Athena Portillo, Brad Rau, Jennifer Corbett and Carrie Beck with Josh Rimes and Alex Spotswood as producers. Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer and Matt Michnovetz as story editor.

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” streams exclusively on Disney+ beginning Jan. 4 with the first two episodes. Check out the trailer below.

Apple TV+ released the official trailer for the fourth and final season of M. Night Shyamalan’s “Servant,” which sees the long-awaited reprisal of series stars Lauren Ambrose as Dorothy Turner, Toby Kebbell as Sean Turner, Nell Tiger Free as Leanne Grayson and Rupert Grint as Julian Pearce.

“It’s Leanne. When she’s happy things are good; when she’s angry, things go bad,” Sean says to Julian in the trailer, foreshadowing an inevitable confrontation.

For the past three seasons, the psychological thriller has chronicled the strange occurrences that plague a young couple, Dorothy and Sean Turner, after hiring full-time nanny Leanne Grayson to take care of a doll they believe to be the reincarnated manifestation of their deceased newborn.

When the Season 3 finale aired in March 2022, viewers were left with unanswered questions, such as what is the truth behind Leanne’s story and who is living in the Turner family’s home? These questions will be put to rest with the 10-episode conclusion of the series, which is set to debut one new episode each week.

Shyamalan’s daughter, Ishana Night Shyamalan, is also attached to the final season as a director along with Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes, Celine Held, Logan George, Kitty Green, Nimrod Antal, Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala.

The first episode of Season 4 premieres Jan. 13, 2023. Watch the trailer below.

*

*

Season 2 of the HBO drama series “Perry Mason” debuts March 6 (9 p.m. ET/PT) and will be available to stream on HBO Max. The streamer has shared a teaser for the upcoming season.

Months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered. When the DA goes to the city’s Hoovervilles to pinpoint the most obvious of suspects, Perry, Della and Paul find themselves at the center of a case that will uncover far reaching conspiracies and force them to reckon with what it truly means to be guilty. The show’s cast includes Matthew Rhys, Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham, Eric Lange, Justin Kirk, Diarra Kilpatrick, Katherine Waterston, Hope Davis, Fabrizio Guido, Peter Mendoza, Mark O’Brien, Paul Raci, Jen Tullock, Jon Chaffin, Onahoua Rodriguez, Jee Young Han, Sean Astin, Tommy Dewey and Wallace Langham.

Executive producers on the show are Jack Amiel, Michael Begler, Amanda Burrell, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Joe Horacek, Rhys and Tim Van Patten with co-executive producer Regina Heyman. The series is based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner. Check out the Season 2 trailer below.

*

The third season of Epix’s “Godfather of Harlem,” starring Forest Whitaker as infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson, has a new trailer. Season 3 will find Johnson continuing to battle for control of Harlem with other aspirants to the throne, namely the Cuban Mafia from neighboring Spanish Harlem. Taking on the Cuban mob will put Bumpy, his loved ones, and his community in the crosshairs of not only the rival Italians, but ruthless Latin assassins and, ultimately, the CIA.

In addition to Whitaker as star and executive producer, Season 3 cast members include Vincent D’Onofrio, Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Giancarlo Esposito and Whoopi Goldberg as Miss Willa. Additional new cast members include Michael Raymond-James as Joe Colombo and Jason Alan Carvell as Malcom X.

Produced by ABC Signature, the series is executive produced by Chris Brancato, Paul Eckstein, Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, Markuann Smith and Joe Chappelle. Swizz Beatz serves as executive music producer.

Check out the trailer below.

DATES

Apple TV+ announced that the third season of drama series “Truth Be Told,” starring Octavia Spencer and Gabrielle Union, will debut on Jan. 20 on the streamer. From writer, showrunner and executive producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman, the 10-episode third season sees Spencer reprise her role as investigative reporter turned true crime podcaster Poppy Scoville. One new episode will air weekly every Friday through March 24 on Apple TV+.

Based on the novel “While You Were Sleeping” by Kathleen Barber, “Truth Be Told” offers a unique glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage. In Season 3, Scoville teams with an unorthodox principal (played by Union) to keep the victims’ names in the public eye while chasing down leads to a suspected sex trafficking ring that may have ensnared them. In addition to Union, returning cast members include series regulars Mekhi Phifer, David Lyons, Ron Cephas Jones, Merle Dandridge, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Mychala Faith Lee and Tami Roman.

Maisha Closson serves as showrunner for Season 3. Executive producers include Closson, Spencer, Mikkel Nørgaard, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment and Brian Clisham for Orit Entertainment. “Truth Be Told” is produced for Apple by Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment, Orit Entertainment and Fifth Season.

*

Peacock’s upcoming drama series “Mrs. Davis,” starring Betty Gilpin, will premiere on the streamer with four episodes on April 20, with a new episode airing weekly on Thursdays. The new series comes from from Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof and is about the world’s most powerful algorithm named Mrs. Davis. Gilpin plays Simone, a nun devoted to destroying the algorithm.

Gilpin stars alongside Jake McDorman and Andy McQueen. Recurring cast includes Ben Chaplin, Margo Martindale, David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel, Katja Herbers, Chris Diamantopoulo, Ashley Romans, Tom Wlaschiha and Mathilde Ollivier. The series will consist of eight hour-long episodes and is produced by Warner Bros. Television. Owen Harris directed multiple episodes of the series, including the pilot, while Alethea Jones also assumes directing duties.

*

“The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon,” an upcoming docu-special, is scheduled to premiere on Vice TV Dec. 13 at 9 p.m. ET. The doc provides an inside look at the life of titular subject McMahon, whose legacy in the pro wrestling industry took a dark turn as accusations began to surface of his alleged sexual misconduct and physical abuse to the wrestlers he supervised.

The former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) chairman purchased the company in the early 1980s, kickstarting a successful 40-year career of getting pro wrestlers in notable rings across the country. It wasn’t until 2022 that the Wall Street Journal discovered McMahon had paid $12 million in hush money to four different women to squash their claims of sexual assault from reaching the public, prompting McMahon to swiftly retire. Other reports collected by Vice World News for the documentary contain assertions that McMahon was also responsible for the injury and even death of some WWE wrestlers.

Executive produced by Lee Hoffman for Vice TV as well as Christopher Martin and Dolores Gavin for VICE World News, the two-hour special will be available for viewing through the Vice TV app and all major satellite and cable providers.

PERFORMANCES

Season 22 of NBC’s singing competition series “The Voice” will conclude with a star-studded lineup of Kane Brown ft. Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Maluma, OneRepublic, Adam Lambert, Breland and Girl Named Tom during the two-hour live season finale on Dec. 13 (9-11 p.m. ET/PT). Coaches Camila Cabello, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will perform with their final artists. One of the five finalists – Bodie, Omar Jose Cardona, Brayden Lape, Bryce Leatherwood and Morgan Myles – will be crowned winner by America’s vote.

Country artist Brown, joined by Shelton, will be performing the title track from Brown’s most recent album, “Different Man.” Clarkson will perform a solo rendition of her duet with Ariana Grande, “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me,” from her holiday album, “When Christmas Comes Around.” Clarkson will return as a coach on “The Voice” for Season 23, premiering in March. Maluma will perform single “Junio,” OneRepublic will perform “I Ain’t Worried.” Lambert will perform a rendition of the Duran Duran hit “Ordinary World.” Breland will make his debut on the season finale of “The Voice” performing his single “For What It’s Worth.” Returning after their win last season as the only group to ever win “The Voice” is trio Girl Named Tom, who will be performing the title track “One More Christmas” from their first EP.

CASTING

Olivia Grace Applegate, whose previous filmography includes minor roles on shows like “Euphoria” and “Dirty John,” will appear in the upcoming Hulu film “Honeymoon Friends.”

The comedy, which is written and directed by Clay Tarver, recently wrapped shooting on-location in Hawaii. The feature is a sequel to Tarver’s 2021 comedy “Vacation Friends” and follows two couples who meet on a vacation in Mexico and the hijinks that ensue as their relationship dynamics are put to the test.

The new installment in the franchise sees Applegate play Veronika, a woman whose platonic gestures are perceived as romantic interest by a man she meets on vacation.

Other confirmed cast members include John Cena, Meredith Hagner, Jake Choi, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, Mariana Novak, Julee Cerda, Carlos Santos, Sam Bass, Wolf Lee Counsel and Tory Mell.

A release date for the film has yet to be announced, but beyond the premiere of “Honeymoon Friends,” Applegate is set to star in the upcoming Paramount film “Organ Trail” as well as appear in the HBO Max limited series “Love & Death” alongside Elizabeth Olson and Tom Pelphrey.