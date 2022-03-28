WWE, Fanatics Set Long-Term Sports and Entertainment Partnership

WWE and Fanatics have partnered on a new long-term sports and entertainment deal, Variety has learned.

The deal will see Fanatics use their digital sports platform to create an enhanced experienced for WWE fans all over the world. It encompasses areas including e-commerce and licensed merchandise as well as physical, digital, and NFT trading cards. The businesses under the Fanatics umbrella that will work with WWE under the deal include Fanatics Commerce, Fanatics Collectibles and Candy Digital.

“Fanatics is the industry leader and [Fanatics CEO] Michael Rubin is a visionary,” said Vince McMahon, WWE chairman and CEO. “We believe this multi-platform partnership will set a new standard for WWE e-commerce, apparel and merchandise, while providing our fans globally with more ways than ever to engage with WWE and our Superstars.”

This summer, Fanatics will relaunch WWE Shop, the rapid e-commerce and mobile destination that gives fans access to a WWE merchandise across all categories.

“WWE is one of the most widely admired sports and entertainment properties worldwide, and it made perfect sense to activate many parts of our Fanatics global platform to create a first-of-its-kind, all-in fan experience,” said Rubin. “From e-commerce and licensed merchandise to trading cards and more, we’re going to offer up an incredible set of capabilities to help WWE’s passionate fans worldwide celebrate their favorite Superstars, marquee events and the WWE brand overall.”

Fanatics will work with WWE’s internal team and will also add rights to design, manufacture, and distribute real-time, on-demand merchandise collections built around WWE moments and superstars. Fanatics Collectibles, the company’s trading cards and collectibles division, will also become the exclusive provider of licensed WWE physical and digital trading cards, which will once again bear the Topps logo. Fanatics acquired Topps earlier this year. That deal will commence when WWE’s existing trading cards rights expire over the next few years. Later this year, Fanatics’ digital collectibles company, Candy Digital, will become one of WWE’s primary NFT partners.