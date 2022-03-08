How to Watch the Documentary ‘And the Nominees Are…’ Panel With Writers Guild Award Nominees

The Writers Guild of America, East will hold its annual “And the Nominees Are…” documentary contenders’ panel on March 8, with Variety hosting the livestream.

The limited series panel will take place at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT and will be split into two parts, with the second one airing 45 minutes after the first. It will be streamed on Variety.com via the YouTube link below, and on Zoom for members of the Guild.

The first conversation will include WGA nominees Pax Wassermann (“Becoming Cousteau”), Marc Shaffer (“Exposing Muybridge”), Suzanne Joe Kai (“Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres”) and Robe Imbriano (“Amend: The Fight for America”). The second part will feature panelists Rick Young (“The Healthcare Divide”), Marcela Gaviria (“The Jihadist”), Geoffrey C. Ward (“A Writer”), Gene Tempest (“Citizen Hearst, Part One”) and Sarah Burns (“Round One”). The panels will be moderated by WGAE president Michael Winship.

The 2022 Writers Guild Awards will be held on March 20. This year’s TV nominations were led by “Only Murders in the Building,” which received nods for comedy, new series and comedy episodic. Nine other shows received two nominations each: “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Loki,” “The Morning Show,” “Succession,” “Yellowjackets,” “Hacks,” “Reservation Dogs,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “The Simpsons.”

The Writers Guild of America, East is a labor union that represents thousands of motion picture, television, news and digital media writers. Per WGAE’s website, “The Guild negotiates and administers contracts that protect the creative and economic rights of its members; conducts programs, seminars and events on issues of interest to writers; and presents writers’ views to various bodies of government.”

Watch the documentary panel conversation below: