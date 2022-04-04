‘Wondrium Insights’ Launches This Summer with Sugar Ray Leonard, Diana Nyad, Mary Lambert and Others

Instructional streamer Wondrium has ordered three seasons of “Wondrium Insights,” a new speaker series featuring guests including world champion boxer and Olympic gold medalist Sugar Ray Leonard, swimming legend and host Diana Nyad and singer/songwriter Mary Lambert.

The series will be distributed globally on Wondrium later this year. According to the service, “Each speaker will present their personal stories and challenges giving viewers an intimate opportunity to learn and discover tools that can help with perseverance, resilience, and success.”

Besides Leonard, Nyad and Lambert, the speakers also include former NBA player Jay Williams, social entrepreneur Shiza Shahid, astronaut/athlete/author Leland Melvin, former NFL linebacker Ryan Shazier, Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas, STEM education innovator Knatokie Ford, mentor/entrepreneur Ivy McGregor, rock climber Kevin Jorgeson, science and technology journalist David Kushner, Flickr co-founder/venture capitalist Caterina Fake, AI artist/musician/storyteller Taryn Southern and clinical psychologist Dr. Lisa Damour.

“As a streaming force in learning, we are always looking to engage distinguished thought leaders with the wisdom to uplift and inform audiences,” said Paul Suijk, President & CEO of Wondrium. “These remarkable individuals exemplify the highest form of human achievement and have inspired countless people around the world. We’re thrilled to provide a platform that gives access to our viewers who have an appetite for learning from their experiences.”

The first two seasons, “Achieve Your Potential” and “Promises and Perils of Technology,” are hosted by Dr. Crystal Dilworth. “Achieve Your Potential” launches June 3 and features Nyad, Shahid, Shazier, McGregor and Jorgeson. “Promises and Perils of Technology” will debut this summer with Melvin, Ford, Kushner, Fake, and Southern. Season 3, hosted by journalist Kate Fagan, will be titled “Finding Strength in Mental Health Struggles,” and led by Leonard, Williams, Lambert, Thomas, and Damour. That third season launches later this year.

“Wondrium Insights” is the latest project coming out of the service’s nonfiction learning content. The company rebranded as Wondrium from The Great Courses Plus last year. Recent deals include an educational series and companion documentary inspired by Bill Gates’ best-selling book “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster,” Jonathan Adler’s interior design instructional series, the long-form documentary “Reporting 9/11 and Why It Still Matters,” the multi-part doc series “Women Journalists of 9/11: Their Stories” and Kerry David’s award-winning documentary feature “Breaking Their Silence.”