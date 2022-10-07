‘Wolf Pack’ Series Set for January 2023 Premiere, Paramount+ Shares Teaser Trailer and Announces Additional Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Paramount+ announced a premiere date for their upcoming original series “Wolf Pack,” as well as a new teaser trailer and additional casting for the show, Variety has exclusively learned.

Revealing details at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ shared news that “Wolf Pack” would premiere Thursday, January 26, 2023, the same day as “Teen Wolf: The Movie.”

Alongside announced cast such as Sarah Michelle Gellar, Armani Jackson, Rodrigo Santoro, Bella Shepard and more, the streamer shared that Bailey Stender, Chase Liefeld, Hollie Bahar, Lanny Joon, Rio Mangini, Stella Smith, Zack Nelson and James Martinez have joined the show in recurring roles. Additional casting includes Amy Pietz, Bria Brimmer, John L. Adams and Sean Philip Glasgow.

The news came during Paramount+’s joint “Teen Wolf: The Movie” and “Wolf Pack” panel at New York Comic Con. The latter panel featured a conversation between writer and executive producer Jeff Davis and cast members Gellar, Santoro, Jackson, Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson and Tyler Lawrence Gray.

The series is based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, which follows a teenage boy and girl who witness the emergence of a supernatural creature during a California wildfire. Injured during the chaos, the pair, along with two other teenagers, realize that they had been bitten by a werewolf.

“Wolf Pack” is part of Davis’ multi-year deal with MTV Entertainment Studios, and he is currently working double-duty for Paramount+, writing and producing the “Teen Wolf” movie as well. Alongside Davis, Joe Genier, Mike Elliott and Karen Gorodetzky serve as executive producers for Capital Arts. Jason Ensler, Gellar and Christian Taylor also executive produce.

The show will premiere on the service on Jan. 26 in the U.S. and Canada, while the U.K., Australia and Latin America will get it the following day on the 27th. Premiere dates for other international markets will come at a later date. Check out the teaser trailer below.

Even after a fire’s extinguished, the embers still burn. #WolfPackSeries is coming to @paramountplus on January 26, 2023. pic.twitter.com/M6DHZw12yD — wolf pack (@WolfPackOnPPlus) October 7, 2022

