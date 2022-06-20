‘Wolf Pack’ Series From Jeff Davis at Paramount+ Sets Four Leads

Paramount+ has found its “Wolf Pack.” Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson and Tyler Lawrence Gray have signed on to play the leads of the streamer’s upcoming supernatural teen drama series.

Although “Wolf Pack” revolves around werewolves and is developed for television by Jeff Davis, the series is unconnected to his former MTV series “Teen Wolf” or the upcoming Paramount+ film sequel. The series is instead based on the book series of the same name by Canadian horror author Edo Van Belkom. The show focuses on two teenagers who are caught in a wildfire and are wounded by a supernatural creature. In the aftermath, they discover they’re werewolves, and develop an intense bond together. The two team up, and encounter two other teenagers, the adoptive children of a park ranger, who went through a similar strange wildfire sixteen years ago.

Armani Jackson (“Honor Society,” “Chad”) and Bella Shepard (“iCarly,” “The Wilds”) will play Everett and Blake, the two main teenagers. Chloe Rose Robertson (“Wildflower”) and Tyler Lawrence Gray (“Our Town,” “Macbeth”) will play Luna and Harlan, the teens adopted by the park ranger.

Production for “Wolf Pack” is set to begin next week in Atlanta, Ga. The series is expected to premiere on Paramount+ later this year. Davis writes and executive produces the series, as part of his ongoing multi-year deal with MTV Entertainment Studios. Joe Genier executive produces “Wolf Pack” with Davis, while Mike Elliott co-executive produces the series for Capital Arts. Jason Ensler executive produces, and will direct the pilot episode.