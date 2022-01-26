‘Law & Order’ Producer Wolf Entertainment, Universal Studio Group Create Sales Boutique for International Format Distribution

Wolf Entertainment, the producer behind beloved TV franchises “Law & Order,” “One Chicago” and “FBI,” are teaming up with partner Universal Studio Group to create a sales boutique focused on the international format distribution of its shows. Today, CEO Dick Wolf and USG Chairman Pearlena Igbokwe announced that the unit will be led by sales and production executive vet Leslie Jones.

“We are getting back into the format business, and I am thrilled that Leslie is back doing what she does best… selling international formats of our shows,“ Wolf said in a statement. “As our company grows and our brands expand, Leslie is the ideal partner to reignite the business.”

“While the majority of Universal Studio Group content will continue to be sold through the NBCUniversal Formats team, we believe this targeted approach to our Wolf product will yield significant results,” Igbokwe added.

In conjunction with Universal Television, Wolf Entertainment produces “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” — the longest-running primetime drama series in television history — as well as “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago PD,” “Chicago Med,” “FBI,” “FBI Most Wanted,” “FBI: International” and Wolf’s first streaming series, “On Call,” slated for release this year on IMDb TV. Wolf Entertainment also produces non-fiction series, podcasts, documentaries and films.

Jones has held numerous executive positions during her corporate career at NBCUniversal, including roles in international sales and format production for NBCUniversal TV Position. Through her leadership, she cut the first scripted format deal for the company with the “Law & Order” brand, as well as the first international format deal for any US procedural drama. That includes “Law & Order: UK,” Russian versions of “Law & Order: SVU” and Russian and French versions of “Law & Order: Criminal Intent.” She has also overseen worldwide program and format sales of NBC’s non-scripted programming.