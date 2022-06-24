‘Woke’ Canceled at Hulu After Two Seasons

“Woke” has been canceled by Hulu, Variety has confirmed.

The series aired its second season on the streaming platform in April. The comedy series had originally premiered on Hulu in Sept. 2020. Both seasons consisted of eight episodes each.

Inspired by the life of artist Keith Knight, “Woke” starred Lamorne Morris as Keef, a Black cartoonist on the verge of mainstream success when an unexpected incident changed everything. With a newfound consciousness, Keef navigated the new voices and ideas challenging him, all without setting aflame to everything he’d already built. The series combimed live-action with animated sequences, with Keef seeing and hearing inanimate objects talking to him as he becomes more aware of racism in his everyday life. Along with Morris, “Woke” also starred T. Murph, Blake Anderson, Sasheer Zamata and Rose McIver.

The show was developed by Marshall Todd and Knight. They also served as executive producers alongside Maurice “Mo” Marable, Aeysha Carr, Richie Schwartz, John Will, Will Gluck, and Eric Christian Olsen. Anthony King served as showrunner and executive producer on Season 2, while Jay Dyer held that role in Season 1. Kate Schumaecker served as executive producer on the pilot. Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature produce.

As Variety exclusively reported, the series struggled during work on the second season. Production was forced to shut down three times due to COVID cases on the set, including some in Zone A. In Hollywood’s COVID protocols, Zone A comprises those present on set when the actors aren’t wearing masks, and the actors themselves.

Deadline first reported the cancellation.