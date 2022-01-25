EXCLUSIVE: New FAST Channel Witz to Launch Later This Year (TV News Roundup)

Best Ever Channels and The Stand Group announced Tuesday the launch of a new FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) comedy channel Witz. Featuring stand-up comedy specials, talk shows and curated library programming, the channel is set to launch later this year.

FAST channels are designed to mimic live television with ads, as opposed to on-demand subscription-based services like Netflix and Hulu. In collaboration with tech supplier WURL, Witz will broadcast “true live” feeds with real-time stand-up performances from comedians. Additionally, the channel will feature newly produced stand-up specials from Rich Vos titled “VOS Anonymous”, Derek Gaines’ pandemic special called “Why Was I Home Anyway?,” Laurie Kilmartin’s “45 Jokes About My Dead Dad” and Aaron Berg “Stands Down.”

“We think the new homerun in comedy is to mirror the physical comedy experience with a digital one.” said The Stand Group’s partner Cris Italia. “With their technical, syndication and marketing prowess, BEC is the perfect partner. This will help us take our ‘artist-friendly’ home for comedians into the homes of a massive streaming audience.”

Also in today’s TV News roundup:

DATES

IMDb TV announced the March 4 premiere date of “Bug Out,” a docuseries that explores the true story of a $50,000 heist from a Philadelphia Insectarium. Featuring interviews with insect collectors, bug smugglers and the law enforcement agencies charged with looking into the case, the four-part series is produced by Jenner Furst (“Fyre Fraud”), Julia Willoughby Nason (“The Pharmacist”) and Michael Gasparro (“LuLaRich”) and is directed by Ben Feldman. Check out the trailer below.

Western cable network INSP will premiere a new unscripted series “Guts and Glory” this month. The five episode reality series follows 12 rodeo athletes as they arrive in Texas to compete in saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping and barrel racing challenges for a chance to participate in The American Rodeo, the biggest event in western sports. The series is hosted by rodeo legend J.B Mauney and barrel racer Tammy Fischer, and is produced by Teton Ridge. The series premieres Jan. 30, and will air every Sunday through Feb. 27 as a lead in to The American Rodeo, which will be broadcasted live on INSP on March 6.

Watch the trailer below.

PARTNERSHIPS

Dolly Parton has partnered with Duncan Hines to launch a new line of Southern-inspired desserts. The new line offers cake mixes and frostings — including some of Parton’s favorite recipes like Coconut Cake and Banana Puddin’ Cake. Beginning in March, the Duncan Hines Dolly Parton line of products will be available in mass retailers and grocery stores across the country. To introduce the partnership, Duncan Hines is also offering a special collection kit for online purchase starting Jan. 26, while supplies last.

LATE NIGHT

Kristen Bell and Ike Barinholtz will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Tuesday, while Jamie Dornan, Nicole Byer and Imagine Dragons will guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will feature Joy Reid and Thomas Middleditch, while “Late Night with Seth Meyers” will feature Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Jim Belushi and Mike Schur.