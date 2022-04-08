‘With Love’ Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon

Amazon Studios announced that “With Love,” the romantic comedy series from creator Gloria Calderón Kellett, has been renewed for a second season on Amazon Prime Video.

The series, which debuted its six-episode first season in December 2021, follows the Diaz siblings, Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge Jr. (Mark Indelicato), who are on a mission to find love and purpose. The two cross paths with seemingly unrelated residents of Portland, Ore. during some of the most heightened days of the year — the holidays, including Christmas Eve/Nochebuena, New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day, the Fourth of July and Día de los Muertos.

Season 2 will consist of six episodes set during different life-changing milestones or celebrations.

Season 1 saw Lily fall in and out of love with Nick (Desmond Chiam) and Santiago (Rome Flynn) while Jorge weathers different challenges with his boyfriend Henry (Vincent Rodriguez III). At the same time, cracks emerge in the perfect-looking marriage of Lily and Jorge’s parents Beatriz (Constance Marie) and Jorge Sr. (Benito Martinez), and their trans and nonbinary cousin Sol (Isis King) navigates a new relationship with Miles (Todd Grinnell), who is straight and cisgender and has a nonbinary child (Birdie Silverstein).

Calderón Kellett serves as writer and executive producer of “With Love.” She is best known for serving as showrunner and executive producer of “One Day at a Time,” a reboot of the ’70s-’80s sitcom of the same name. She has also written and produces series including “How I Met Your Mother,” “United We Fall” and “iZombie.”

GloNation and Amazon Studios produce.