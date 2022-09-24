‘The Witcher’ Season 3 and ‘Blood Origin’ Spinoff Get Netflix Release Dates

Netflix is making 2023 the year of “The Witcher.”

Announced at the streamer’s fan event Tudum on Saturday, the “Witcher” spinoff series “The Witcher: Blood Origin” will debut on Dec. 25, and Season 3 of the main “Witcher” show will follow in the summer of 2023.

Fans last visited “The Witcher” universe nearly one year ago, when Season 2 of the Henry Cavill fantasy series dropped in December 2021. Since then, it’s spawned even more spinoffs. In addition to the “Blood Origin” limited series, an anime feature is on the way and a family-friendly “Witcher” series is in the works.

Not much is known about “The Witcher” Season 3, but it will continue the story of Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra). Joining the cast are Robbie Amell, Meng’er Zhang, Hugh Skinner and Christelle Elwin. Amell plays an elven fighter named Gallatin, who leads an army of guerrilla Scoia’tael fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard. Zhang is Milva, a human adopted by the dryads of Brokilon Forest who is a fierce and talented huntress. Skinner plays Prince Radovid, a royal playboy and the younger brother to King Vizimir (Ed Birch). Elwin is Mistle, a member of The Rats, who are a gang of misfit teenagers who steal from the rich and give to themselves.

Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the events of “The Witcher,” the prequel series “Blood Origin” will tell a story lost to time, including the creation of the first prototype Witcher and the events that lead to the pivotal Conjunction of the Spheres, when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one.

It stars Michelle Yeoh as Scian, the last member of a nomadic tribe of sword-elves on a mission to retrieve a blade stolen from her people; Sophia Brown as Éile, a warrior of the Queen’s guard who leaves to become a traveling musician; and Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall, a man born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a king who instead sets out to seek vengeance. The rest of the cast includes Mirren Mack as Merwyn; Lenny Henry as Balor; Jacob Collins as Eredin; Lizzie Annis as Zacaré; Huw Novelli as Callan “Brother Death”; Francesca Mills as Meldorf; Amy Murray as Fenrik; Nathaniel Curtis as Brían; Zach Wyatt as Syndril; and Dylan Moran as Uthrok One-Nut.

