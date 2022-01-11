‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Joins Netflix’s Most-Viewed TV of All Time

Netflix audiences have been busy tossing their coins to “The Witcher,” and it shows. The second season of the fantasy epic, which blends the genres of horror, action, romance, drama and occasionally comedy, has joined the streamer’s most-viewed TV shows of all time list, amassing 462.5 million hours of view-time.

Season 2, starring Henry Cavill as the titular monster hunter, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra and Joey Batey, is now on Netflix’s Top 10 alongside its inaugural season, which garnered 541.010 million hours of viewership during its first 28 days on the streamer.

Both seasons of “The Witcher” focus on the intertwined destinies of three powered individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where magic survives and thrives, and good and evil are not easily identified amongst its many humans, elves and gnomes. Season 2 follows Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), who is distraught over Yennefer’s (Chalotra) supposed death at the Battle of Sodden and has taken on the role of surrogate father to Princess Cirilla (Allan). He takes Ciri to his childhood home of Kaer Morhen, where Ciri meets other Witchers and begins training with them. While elves and humans are preoccupied with a struggle for supremacy outside its walls, Geralt is trying to protect Ciri from the dangers she poses to herself.

At the top of Netflix’s most popular English-language TV shows of all time totem pole include “Stranger Things” seasons 2 and 3, “You” seasons 2 and 3, “13 Reasons Why” seasons 1 and 2 and the limited series “Maid.” The steamy period drama “Bridgerton” has swooned enough subscribers to land in No. 1 with 625.490 million hours watched in the series’ first 28 days on Netflix.

