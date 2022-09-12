Lee Jung-Jae Makes History With Emmy Win for ‘Squid Game’

Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor ever to win in the category after taking home the Emmy award for Best Actor in a Drama at this year’s Emmys for his performance in “Squid Game.”

“Thank you to the Television Academy, thank you to Netflix and thank you to the director for making realistic problems we all face come to life so creatively on the screen with a great script. Thank you, ‘Squid Game’ team. Thank you to everyone watching in Korea,” he said after accepting his award. He then went on to repeat his speech in Korean.

He was only the fourth Asian actor ever to win in any of the Emmy performance categories, and the first to win the drama award for a non-English speaking role.

Jung-jae scored the win over a tough slate of competitors including Bob Odenkirk of “Better Call Saul,” Jason Bateman of “Ozark,” Adam Scott of “Severance,” and “Succession’s” Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong.

Jung-jae earns his nomination after his breakout role in Netflix’s surprise hit “Squid Game.” The series premiered on the streaming service last September. Upon a successful showing, the South Korean drama was renewed for Season 2 in June. This is the “Hunt” director’s first Emmy nomination.

“Squid Game” has received 14 total Emmy nominations this year, and took home four Emmy awards at this year’s Creative Arts Emmy’s earlier this month. Most notably, actress Lee You-mi took home a gold statue for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series for her role as Ji-yeong.

HBO/HBO Max led the competition at this year’s ceremony with 140 nominations across all categories –– the most of any platform. Netflix follows with 105.

“Succession” leads the charge of programs with 25 nominations, while HBO’s “White Lotus” tied with “Ted Lasso” for second with 20. The Roy family-based dramedy is nominated for Outstanding Drama this year alongside “Better Call Saul,” “Euphoria,” “Ozark,” “Severance,” “Squid Games,” “Stranger Things,” and “Yellowjackets.”