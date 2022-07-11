‘Winning Time’ Showrunner Max Borenstein Renews Overall Deal With HBO

Max Borenstin has extended his overall deal with HBO for a further three years, Variety has learned.

Borenstein most recently co-created the HBO series “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.” He is also the showrunner and an executive producer on the show. It was renewed for a second season back in April.

“HBO is why I want to make TV. (I know, I know, it’s not TV, but…) For as long as I can remember, they have blazed the trail for risky storytelling on screens big and small, and working on ‘Winning Time’ with Casey, Francesca and their team has been the highlight of my career,” Borenstein said. “I can imagine no better collaborators and no better creative home.”

In addition to his work on “Winning Time,” Borenstein is known for creating the series version of “Minority Report” at Fox as well as co-creating the AMC anthology series “The Terror.” On the film side, he is known for his work on the screenplays of “Kong: Skull Island,” “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” and “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

He is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content, Eric Feig Entertainment & Media Law and ID-PR

“Max Borenstein is an unparalleled talent who brings every fiber of his being to telling stories and shaping characters that inspire us and challenge the status quo,” said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming. “Getting the chance to collaborate with him over the years and across ‘Winning Time’ only affirmed our eagerness to expand a deeper partnership with him now and in the years to come.”

“Winning Time” is based on the book “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s” by Jeff Pearlman. It follows the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined an era, both on and off the court.