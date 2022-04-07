‘Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” has been renewed for Season 2 at HBO, Variety has learned.

The news comes after the series has aired just five episodes of its 10-episode first season.

“It’s been a thrill to bring ‘Winning Time’ to life with Adam McKay, Max Borenstein, our phenomenal producing team, and this incredible cast,” said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming. “This series not only tells the riveting story of the Lakers’ rise, but is also a look back at a transformative era in basketball, celebrity, and the city of Los Angeles. We can’t wait to see how this team will tell the next chapter of this dynasty.”

The series is based on the book “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s” by Jeff Pearlman. It follows the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined an era, both on and off the court.

The Season 1 cast includes: John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffmann, Tracy Letts, Jason Segel, Julianne Nicholson, Hadley Robinson, DeVaughn Nixon, Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Spencer Garrett, Sarah Ramos, Molly Gordon, Joey Brooks, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, Jon Young with Rob Morgan and Sally Field. Isaiah in particular has received strong critical praise for his role as Lakers stand out Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht co-created “Winning Time,” with both serving as executive producers. Borenstein is the showrunner. Adam McKay directed the pilot and executive produces via Hyperobject Industries. Kevin Messick of Hyperobject also executive produces along with writer Rodney Barnes and Jason Shuman and Scott Stephens.