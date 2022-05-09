HBO’s ‘Winning Time’ Finale Audience Jumps 73% From Series Premiere

HBO’s “Winning Time” scored another series high viewership with its finale Sunday, drawing 1.6 million viewers across both the linear channel and streamer HBO Max.

That audience tally was up 73% over the drama’s series premiere and 31% from the Season 1 average. Per HBO, “Winning Time” — which has already been renewed for Season 2 — saw seven weeks of consecutive growth throughout its 10-episode first season, which debuted March 6.

For the finale, “Winning Time” landed 534,000 viewers for the 9 p.m. linear airing on HBO alone, more than double the season premiere and the most-watched initial linear telecast of the season.

To date, episodes of “Winning Time” Season 1 are averaging 6 million viewers. The premiere episode, which debuted to 900,000 viewers, is pacing at 8 million viewers.

Based on the book “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s” by Jeff Pearlman, the fast-break series chronicles the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined an era, both on and off the court.

“Winning Time” Season 1 stars John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffmann, Tracy Letts, Jason Segel, Julianne Nicholson, Hadley Robinson, DeVaughn Nixon, Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Spencer Garrett, Sarah Ramos, Molly Gordon, Joey Brooks, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, Jon Young with Rob Morgan and Sally Field.

The show is executive produced by Adam McKay, who directed the pilot, along with showrunner/co-creator Max Borenstein, Kevin Messick, Jim Hecht, Rodney Barnes, Jason Shuman and Scott Stephens.

“Winning Time” hails from McKay’s Hyperobject Industries.