‘Winning Time’ Executive Producer Rodney Barnes Renews Overall Deal With HBO

Rodney Barnes has renewed his overall deal with HBO for a further three years, Variety has learned.

Barnes most recently worked as a writer and executive producer on the premium cabler’s hit series “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.” Barnes was credited with co-writing nine episodes of the show’s 10-episode first season. The show was renewed for a second season in April, with Barnes continuing on with the show as writer and executive producer.

Under the terms of the deal, Barnes will continue to develop, write, and produce shows in a variety of formats under his Rodney Barnes Productions banner.

Barnes’ past TV credits include shows like “Everybody Hates Chris,” “Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” “The Boondocks,” and “My Wife and Kids.” His current development slate include: the feature adaptation “Ride Around Shining” at Netflix; a miniseries on Tiger Woods; a feature for New Regency with Jordan Vogt-Roberts attached to direct.

In addition to his work in television, Barnes is also an accomplished comic book creator. He is currently working on a TV adaptation of his best-selling graphic novel series “Killadelphia.” He is also known for his work on properties like “Army of Darkness,” “James Bond: Himeros,” and the “Star Wars” title “Lando: Double or Nothing.”

He is repped by UTA, Artists First and Fox Rothschild.

Barnes is the latest member of the “Winning Time” team to extend his overall deal with the network. It was previously announced that Salli Richardson-Whitfield — who directed multiple episodes of “Winning Time” Season 1 — had likewise renewed her deal and will board Season 2 as an executive producer.