Wimbledon Tennis Championships to Air Live on Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Across Europe

Warner Bros Discovery Sports (WBDS) is set to air the Wimbledon tennis championships live across 11 European countries.

“The Championships from Wimbledon” will air from Monday, June 27 on discovery+, Eurosport, Eurosport App and Eurosport.com in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Romania, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Bulgaria.

Fans in those countries will also be able to watch the Wimbledon qualifying tournament live, which started Monday (June 20).

In Norway, Sweden and Finland, WBDS’ free-to-air channels will also broadcast the quarter-finals, semi-finals and both the women’s and men’s singles finals.

In the U.K., where the BBC has free to air broadcast rights for the Grand Slam tournament, Eurosport and discovery+ will show daily highlights while Eurosport will broadcast the men’s and women’s singles final live.

Former tennis pros Mats Wilander and Barbara Schett will be on the ground in Wimbledon for Warner Bros. Discovery, lending their expertise and analysis as well as interviewing stars and, from the quarter finals onwards, hosting pre- and post-play analysis.

As part of its tennis coverage, WBDS has also created a feature-length vodcast titled “Ruud Talk” with world number five Casper Ruud and a new episode of “Legends Voice” commemorating Wimbledon 2013 champ Marion Bartoli.

“Our coverage of Grand Slam tennis is as innovative as the new generation of players who are coming through the ranks at the moment,” said Scott Young, SVP for content and production at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe. “Some of these exciting and up-and-coming players come from the countries where we will be presenting Wimbledon. Our philosophy when presenting tennis has taken us closer to the players and those around them. We will be bringing our unmatched tennis expertise and world-class production to the tournament this year to scale live and on-demand coverage to millions of fans.”

“On top of this, we are looking forward to continuing our Grand Slam storytelling and will serve the best localised content to our audiences all over Europe via Eurosport.com as part of a 360-degree tennis experience.”