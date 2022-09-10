Christian Slater Joins ‘Willow’ Cast as Madmartigan Friend, New Trailer Teases Epic Disney+ Series

“Willow” fans have long questioned how the new Disney+ series will linkup with Val Kilmer’s beloved character Madmartigan. And that answered was revealed via Christian Slater. The new character was announced at the D23 Expo where the actor surprised fans on stage.

Announced by series star Warwick Davis, Slater’s character is somehow tied to Madmartigan as a “friend,” but more will be revealed later. “You have such a lot of energy, I can’t wait until you see him he’s great,” Davis said.

Slater seemed pretty impressed with the ability to go rogue on set. “This was a very fun character, we got to have some improve, ad-libs we came up with stuff on the spot which was fun,” Slater said.

A new trailer was also released showcasing more trolls, Brownies and more. Davis and Joanne Whalley reprise their roles as Willow Ufgood and Sorsha, respectively. Set in the magical realm from the original film, the series follows an unlikely group of heroes as they embark on a dangerous quest to save their world.

The series’ cast includes Ruby Cruz (“Mare of Easttown”), Erin Kellyman (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”), Ellie Bamber (“The Serpent”), Tony Revolori (“Spider-Man: No Way Home”), Amar Chadha Patel (“The Third Day”) and Dempsey Bryk (“The Birch”).

Davis and Whalley starred in the original 1988 “Willow” alongside Val Kilmer, Billy Barty and Jean Marsh. The Howard-directed film followed aspiring magician Willow as he helps protect an infant girl who is destined to unite the realms and destroy an evil queen.

The original feature — which was a joint production venture between Lucasfilm, MGM and Imagine Entertainment — received two Oscar nominations in the categories of sound editing and visual effects.

The Disney+ series hails from Imagine Entertainment and Lucasfilm, marking the first non-“Star Wars” project from the company since its acquisition by Disney. “Willow” showrunners Jonathan Kasdan and Wendy Mericle serve as executive producers on the sequel series, alongside Howard, Michelle Rejwan and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. Bob Dolman, writer of the original film, serves as consulting producer.

“Willow” will premiere Nov. 30 on Disney+. Watch the full trailer below.