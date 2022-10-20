William H. Macy Joins ‘The Conners’ Season 5 as Guest Star

William H. Macy has been cast as a guest star in Season 5 of “The Conners.”

He will play Smitty, one of Dan’s (John Goodman) best buds from high school, who pays a visit to Lanford.

Macy is known for starring in films such as “Magnolia,” “Boogie Nights,” “Jurassic Park III” and Fargo. His most prominent TV credit was starring as Frank Gallagher for all 11 seasons of “Shameless” on Showtime, for which he earned six lead comedy actor Emmy nominations. His other small screen projects including “ER” and “Door to Door” — which won him an Emmy — and voice roles on “Curious George” and “The Lionhearts.” Macy is also a filmmaker, having directed the movies “Rudderless” and “The Layover” and “Krystal,” and is a founding member of the Atlantic Theater Company. He is repped by Atlas Artists.

Season 5 of “The Conners,” which premiered on ABC on Sept. 21, sees the family continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. Dan, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Becky (Lecy Goranson) grapple with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all — the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns — with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails. Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey and Jay R. Ferguson also star.

The series, a sequel to “Roseanne” created by Matt Williams, is from Werner Entertainment and is executive produced by Tom Werner along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez.