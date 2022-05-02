William Fichtner Cast in Milo Ventigmilia ABC Drama Pilot ‘The Company You Keep’

William Fichtner has been cast in the ABC upcoming drama pilot “The Company You Keep” starring Milo Ventigmilia.

The pilot follows con-man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Catherine Haena Kim), who are unknowingly on a professional collision course. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma is closing in on the criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand. Fichtner is set to star as Leo, a steel worker turned con-man.

Leo, who learned the fine art of misdirection a long time ago, is a master of the sleight of hand that specializes in cards, shell games and pick-pocketing. He is proud man who’d do anything for his family, yet he soon won’t remember his lifetime of regrets. In the early stage of Alzheimer’s, Leo is determined to pull off one last big score to make his family financially secure before he loses his faculties.

Fichtner is repped by Principal Entertainment LA, Thruline Entertainment, Innovative Artists and Sloan, Offer, Weber And Dern, LLP.

Fichtner can now be seen alongside Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchel on the Peacock series “Joe vs Carole.” Notably, he played Adam opposite Allison Janney on the CBS sitcom “Mom,” which recently wrapped its eighth and final season. Fichtner also had series regular roles on “Crossing Lines” and Fox’s “Prison Break.”

In film, Fichtner currently stars in “The Space Between” alongside Kelsey Grammer and “The Birthday Cake” with Ewan McGregor and Val Kilmer. The actor made his directorial debut last year with the feature film “Cold Brook.” He also starred in the film alongside Kim Coates.