Willem Dafoe to Make ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Debut With Katy Perry as Musical Guest

Willem Dafoe is set to make his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut on Jan. 29, with Katy Perry as the musical guest.

Dafoe most recently reprised his role as Green Goblin in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and stars in Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley.” He is a four-time Oscar nominee for his work in “Platoon,” “Shadow of the Vampire,” “The Florida Project” and “At Eternity’s Gate.”

The Jan. 29 show will mark Perry’s fourth time on the “SNL” stage as a musical guest. The pop star is currently headlining her first Las Vegas residency, titled “Play,” at Resorts World Theatre.

As previously announced on Saturday, “SNL” alum Will Forte is returning to Studio 8H for his first time as host on Jan. 22. He currently stars in Peacock’s “MacGruber,” which began as a skit on “SNL,” in addition to serving as a writer and executive producer on the show. Forte was a cast member on “SNL” from 2002 to 2010, during which he played the characters of Tim Calhoun, Greg Stink and the Falconer, among others.

The musical guest for Forte’s hosting stint is Eurovision winner Måneskin, who will take the “SNL” stage for the first time. The Italian band’s platinum-certified single, “Beggin,'” held the No. 1 spot on alternative radio for the longest period of time in 2021.

Ariana DeBose served as host for the Jan. 15 edition of the comedy show, with Bleachers as the musical guest. “Saturday Night Live” will be streamed live on Peacock for the remainder of the season, in addition to its broadcast on NBC.