Will Packer Media Hires Sabrina Wind as Head of Scripted TV, Production

Will Packer Media is bringing on Sabrina Wind to serve as head of scripted television and production.

Wind will report to Alix Baudin, president of Will Packer Media. In her role, she will be responsible for development and production of the company’s television slate, which includes working with creators, writers, and producers.

“I truly believe the key to success in today’s content landscape is working with Executives who have a specific understanding of audience’s tastes and a keen ability to execute on them,” Packer said. “Sabrina is that Exec, and her reputation as someone who delivers is unmatched.”

“Sabrina is a highly regarded creative executive with a successful track record in developing and producing great stories,” Baudin added. “We are thrilled to have Sabrina join the WPM team.”

Prior to joining Will Packer Media, Wind was the founder of the production company WindPower Entertainment. The company was formed in 2019 and sold 14 projects to various networks and streamers in that time. Among those was the ABC music drama “Queens,” which WindPower executive produced. Wind was also previously an executive producer on “Desperate Housewives” and “Devious Maids” via Cherry/Wind Productions, the production company she partnered on with Marc Cherry.

“I am beyond honored to be joining the team at Will Packer Media,” Wind said. “Will is a true force of nature in the industry, someone whose unbridled creativity, style, and business acumen have made him a powerhouse in every sense of the word. I look forward to working with Will, Alix, and the rest of the team to help bring exciting new stories and voices to audiences around the world.”