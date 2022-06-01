Will Arnett to Voice Sweet Tooth in ‘Twisted Metal’ Series at Peacock

Will Arnett is officially set to voice the iconic character Sweet Tooth in the “Twisted Metal” TV series at Peacock.

The character in the show is described as a hilarious and terrifying hulk of a man, who is as emotional as he is cunning. A lover of chaos, this majestic rage-filled killer dons an ever-smiling clown mask and uses “Lost Vegas” as his own personal kill-ground, all while he drives his infamous doomsday ice cream truck. It has long been rumored that Arnett would voice Sweet Tooth in addition to serving as an executive producer on the series, though it was never formally announced until now.

Arnett joins previously announced cast members Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, and Neve Campbell in the live-action show. Based on the Playstation video game franchise, the show is a half-hour action comedy show about a motor-mouthed outsider (Mackie) who is offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief (Beatriz), he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road.

Arnett is an accomplished voice actor, having voiced the title character in the critically-acclaimed Netflix series “BoJack Horseman” for six seasons. He is also known for voicing Batman in “The Lego Batman Movie” as well as in both “The Lego Movie” 1 & 2. In live-action, Arnett starred as Gob Bluth in “Arrested Development,” which earned him two Emmy nominations. He was also nominated four times for the best guest actor in a comedy Emmy for his appearances as Devon Banks on “30 Rock.”

He is repped by Artists First and CAA.

The show is based on an original take by “Deadpool” writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Michael Jonathan Smith will serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Both Reese and Wernick also executive produce. Mackie will executive produce in addition to starring. Kitao Sakurai will direct multiple episodes and also executive produce. Arnett and Marc Forman will executive produce via Electric Avenue, which secured the rights to the material and helped put the project together. Jason Spire of Inspire Entertainment, Peter Principato of Artists First, Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions, and PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst will also executive produce. Sony Pictures Television, Playstation Productions, and Universal Television will produce.