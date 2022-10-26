Wiip Options Rights to Adam Sternbergh’s ‘The Eden Test’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Independent Studio Wiip has optioned the rights to “The Eden Test,” a forthcoming novel from Adam Sternbergh, with the intention of turning the novel into a TV series.

The book was acquired by Flatiron, a division of Macmillan publishers, for publication in April 2023. Per the logline, “The Eden Test” follows “a New York couple goes on a secretive retreat upstate that offers a unique program to save their marriage: 7 days. 7 questions. Forever Changed. But a series of unsettling encounters lead them to uncover more about the ties that bond—and threaten to break—them than they ever thought they could.”

Paul Lee, Josh Stern and Gabe Fisher will executive produce on behalf of Wiip and Jonah Hill and Matt Dines will serve as executive producers for Hill’s Strong Baby Productions. Sternbergh will also executive produce. Other projects wiip has produced include Amazon Prime Video’s “The Summer I Turned Pretty” and Apple TV+’s “Dickinson” to name a few.

Sternbergh is an Edgar-nominated novelist and an editor at the New York Times. He previously worked at New York Magazine.

His novels have been set up in development at Warner Brothers, Sony TV and Scott Free. The rights to his previous novel “The Blinds” were bought in 2017 by Sony TV and Original Film. The project is currently set up at Netflix to become a TV series with 20th Television producing. His other works have been set up in development at Warner Brothers and Scott Free.

Sternbergh is represented by Howie Sanders and Ali Lefkowitz at Anonymous Content.