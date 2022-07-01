‘Why Women Kill’ Canceled at Paramount+ Despite Season 3 Renewal (EXCLUSIVE)

“Why Women Kill” has been canceled at Paramount+ after two seasons, Variety has learned exclusively.

The cancellation comes despite the fact that the show was renewed for a third season in December 2021. The show originally launched in 2019 when Paramount+ was still known as CBS All Access, with Season 2 airing between June and July of 2021.

“Paramount+ has made the difficult decision not to move forward with Season 3 of ‘Why Women Kill,'” a Paramount+ spokesperson said in a statement to Variety. “We would like to thank our partners at CBS Studios and Imagine Television Studios, the amazing creator and showrunner Marc Cherry and the incredible writers, cast and crew for two memorable seasons.”

The series followed an anthology format, with the two seasons featuring entirely different casts and storylines. Season 1 featured stories set in three different decades, specifically in 1963, 1984, and 2019. It followed three women who lived in the same Pasadena mansion across those decades and who all dealt with infidelity in their marriages. The cast for that season included Ginnifer Goodwin, Lucy Liu, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Alexandra Daddario.

Season 2 was set solely in 1949 and chronicled one woman’s attempt to belong no matter the cost. The cast included Allison Tolman, Lana Parrilla, B.K. Cannon, Jordane Christie, Matthew Daddario, Veronica Falcón and Nick Frost.

“Why Women Kill” was created by “Desperate Housewives” creator Marc Cherry, who also served as executive producer and showrunner on the show. Imagine’s Brian Grazer, Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis, Marc Webb, Samie Kim Falvey, Francie Calfo, and David Warren also executive produced. The series was a co-production between CBS Studios and Imagine Television Studios.