Whoopi Goldberg, Amy Poehler, William Shatner to Be Honored at 18th Annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards

NATPE has revealed the winners of its 18th annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards, which will take place in Los Angeles for the first time, on June 2 at the Beverly Wilshire hotel.

This year’s winners include actress and “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg, star and producer Amy Poehler, retiring talk show personality Maury Povich, writer-director Alex Kurtzman, Warner Bros. Television Group chairman Channing Dungey, producer and former network exec Jeff Sagansky and actor-producer-director William Shatner.

The Tartikoff awards are normally held in January at the NATPE convention in January, but this year’s event was scrapped due to the rising rate of COVID-19 cases at the start of the year. Award recipients are honored for their “extraordinary passion, leadership, independence and vision through their diverse work in being a part of the creation and distribution of content for the world’s traditional and digital marketplaces,” according to NATPE. The awards are named after the esteemed television programmer and legendary NBC entertainment head Brandon Tartikoff.

“Bringing the Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award to Los Angeles for the first time is a milestone moment for NATPE,” said NAPTE president and CEO JP Bommel. “This event is such an important part of our mission, and to have it make its return — in person, with such an accomplished group of creatives and executives being honored — is something we are very proud of.”

The awards were previously part of the NAPTE Miami Marketplace and Conference, and this year’s awards will be part of NAPTE Returns, which includes events in New York, Budapest and Los Angeles. NATPE Hollywood, which will take place the day before the awards at the W Hollywood Hotel, will “continue the conversations most important to the content industry including thought leadership keynotes on international drama, a focus on unscripted, sessions on international co-productions, conversations on streaming, and audience acquisition discussions.” Visit www.natpe.com for more information on NAPTE’s 2022 events, and visit www.natpe.com/btla/honorees for information on how to attend the awards.