‘Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell?’ Gets Starz Premiere Date, First Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Starz has set a premiere date and first trailer for their upcoming three-part documentary series about socialite turned sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

The All3Media-produced “Who is Ghilaine Maxwell?” will bow on Friday, June 24 at midnight on Starz’s app and on-demand platforms. It will then air the first episode on linear on Sunday, June 26 at 9:00 ET/PT with the next two episodes following weekly.

The documentary was created in collaboration with Roast Beef Productions.

Maxwell, who was convicted on sex trafficking charges linked to predator Jeffrey Epstein last December, is due to be sentenced on June 28.

The documentary will seek to uncover how the Oxford-educated youngest daughter of publishing magnate Robert Maxwell – whose friends included Prince Andrew – found herself on trial for sex abuse. Epstein, with whom she is alleged to have conspired, died by suicide while awaiting trial on similar charges. After his death and before her arrest, Maxwell disappeared before the FBI eventually tracked her down in New Hampshire in July 2020.

“Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?” will speak to her friends, acquaintances and confidants to peel back the curtain behind the heiress’s fall from grace.

“We have grown used to stories of men preying on young women,” said executive producer Dorothy Byrne. “The story of Ghislaine Maxwell shocks and fascinates because she was a woman who preyed on young women. She used the fact that she was a middle-aged woman with a cut-glass English accent to lure vulnerable young women.”

Byrne (“Leaving Neverland”) exec produces alongside Mike Lerner (“Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer”). Erica Gornall (“Saudi Women’s Driving School”) directs the series while Katherine Haywood (“Starbucks and Nespresso: The Truth About Your Coffee”) produces.

Alice Dickens Koblin, head of unscripted programming and C. Brett Marottoli, head of program acquisitions oversees “Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?” on behalf of Starz.

