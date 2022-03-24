Whitney Cummings Joins Fox Anthology Drama ‘Accused’

Whitney Cummings has been cast in an episode of the upcoming Fox anthology series “Accused.”

The series is based on the BBC crime anthology of the same name. Each episode opens in a courtroom on the accused, with the audience knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. There will be a different cast in each episode as well.

Cummings will play Brenda, an acerbic female stand-up comic who is forced to confront public opinion and courtroom biases after she reports being sexually assaulted.

Cummings is a well-known stand up comedian, with her fourth stand up special debuting on Netflix back in 2019. She previously created and starred in the NBC sitcom “Whitney” and co-created the CBS comedy series “2 Broke Girls.” On the film side, she most recently appeared in “Studio 666” and has also been in features such as “The Wedding Ringer,” “Made of Honor,” and “The Ridiculous Six.” She will next be seen in “Good Morning With U.”

She is repped by UTA and Levity Talent.

It was previously announced that Michael Chiklis will star in the first episode of the series, with Marlee Matlin attached to direct another episode.

Howard Gordon developed “Accused” and executive produces with Alex Gansa, and David Shore. Glenn Geller and Erin Gunn executive produce along with All3Media America’s Jacob Cohen-Holmes, and Jimmy McGovern, Sita Williams, Roxy Spencer and Louise Pedersen for All3Media International. Frank Siracusa and John Weber also executive produce. Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment co-produce. The original series was created by Jimmy McGovern.