Sex, Drugs and Murder: ‘The White Lotus’ Reopens in Season 2 Trailer With Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza

HBO has shared the official trailer for the second season of “The White Lotus,” set to premiere on Oct. 30 on HBO Max.

The new trailer gives audiences a first look at Aubrey Plaza’s role in the series. Plaza plays a married woman named Harper Spiller, who is on vacation with her husband and friends.

Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries are set to be the only returning series regulars from Season 1 as the show shifts to a resort in Sicily, Italy, away from sunny Hawaii in its debut. In September, Coolidge took home an Emmy for best supporting actress in a limited series for her role in the show as grieving heiress Tanya McQuoid.

Coolidge’s win marked one of many for “The White Lotus,” which was nominated for 20 awards overall and took home 10, including writing and directing wins for series creator Mike White and an overall win for outstanding limited series.

Alongside Coolidge and Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe and Leo Woodall are also set to star in the anthology show’s second season. White, who has notably written for other shows and films like “Freaks and Geeks” and “School of Rock,” has returned to write and direct the new season as well.

The show’s sophomore season is set to premiere on the network and HBO Max at the end of the month. Watch the official trailer below.