‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Will Be Set in Sicily (EXCLUSIVE)

The highly anticipated second season of Mike White’s “The White Lotus” will be filmed in Sicily, Variety has learned — confirming previous reports that Season 2 of the HBO show will take place in Italy.

A source close to the show said that once again a Four Seasons Hotel will stand in for White’s fictional luxury chain of White Lotus hotels, specifically the Four Seasons San Domenica Palace in the exclusive Sicilian resort town of Taormina. (The Hawaii-based first season of “The White Lotus” was filmed at the Four Seasons Resort Maui.) According to the San Domenica Palace’s website, it’s closed to guests until April 1.

Representatives from HBO had no comment.

Season 2 of the dark comedy will star Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza alongside recently announced cast members F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Adam DiMarco and Haley Lu Richardson. Season 1 fan-favorite Jennifer Coolidge, who played the mourning heiress Tanya McQuoid, will also return for Season 2.

Imperioli will play Dominic Di Grasso, who travels to the White Lotus resort with his elderly father Bert Di Grasso (Abraham) and college graduate son (DiMarco). Plaza joins as Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends. Hollander will play Quentin, an English expat vacationing with his friends and his nephew, and Richardson will portray Portia, a young woman traveling with her boss.

In an interview with Variety on Wednesday, Plaza expressed excitement about working with White, revealing that they had been collaborating on another creative project that “kind of got messed up by the COVID of it all.”

“I was a fan of Season 1, but more importantly, I was a big Mike White fan. So I’m very excited to work with him,” Plaza added. “I’m very honored to be on this television series, and I hope I don’t let everybody down. It seems like everyone watched this show.”