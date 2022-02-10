‘White Lotus’ Season 2 Casts Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe, Leo Woodall

“The White Lotus” Season 2 at HBO is rounding out its main cast with the addition of Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe, and Leo Woodall.

The four actors join previously announced cast members F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza, and Haley Lu Richardson. It was also previously reported that Season 1 star Jennifer Coolidge will return for Season 2, but HBO has yet to officially confirm that. While Season 1 took place in Hawaii, the new season will take place in Sicily.

Fahy (“The Bold Type,” “One Life to Live”) and James (“Divergent,” “Sanditon”) will star as husband and wife Daphne and Cameron Babcock. Sharpe (“Giri/Haji,” “Flowers”) will play Ethan Spiller, a man on vacation with his wife Harper (Plaza) and the Babcocks. Woodall (“Cherry”) will play Jack, described as a magnetic guest staying at The White Lotus. Fahy, James, and Sharpe are series regulars, while Woodall is a recurring guest star.

“The White Lotus” was created by Mike White, who serves as writer, director, and executive producer on the series. David Bernad and Mark Karmine also executive produce. The show received strong critical acclaim upon its release back in July 2021, with Coolidge in particular drawing praise for her role as the grieving Tanya McQuoid. Murray Bartlett also turned heads with his performance as Armond, the White Lotus resort manager.

(Pictured, from left to right: Will Sharpe, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe, Theo James)