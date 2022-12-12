‘The White Lotus’ Soars to New Series High Viewership With Season 2 Finale

“The White Lotus” Season 2 finale drew record high viewership for the HBO drama, scoring 4.1 million U.S. viewers Sunday.

That’s up a whopping 46% from the Mike White-created series’ previous personal best, which it hit with the sixth and penultimate episode of its Sicily-set second season on Dec. 5. For Season 2 Episode 6 of “The White Lotus,” 2.8 million viewers tuned in that Sunday night, a number calculated from a combination of Nielsen’s measurement of linear viewing on the linear HBO channel and Warner Bros. Discovery’s proprietary viewership data for streaming on HBO Max.

The show has experienced a ratings boom since its Oct. 30 Season 2 premiere, which garnered just over 1.5 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max on its debut night, up 63% in comparison to the “White Lotus” series premiere’s audience in July 2021, which also aired on HBO and HBO Max.

The first season of “The White Lotus” closed with 1.9 million multiplatform viewers for its August 2021 finale.

Per Warner. Bros. Discovery, “Season 2 episodes are now averaging 10.1 million viewers across platforms, nearly 50% ahead of Season 1 at the same point in time and led by episode 1 with 11.5 million viewers.”

Additionally, “last week, Season 1 saw its highest viewership levels since the week following its finale last year.”

“The White Lotus” Season 2 is written and directed by White, who executive produces along with David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

HBO has already renewed “The White Lotus” for a third season, which White says he is considering setting in Asia and focusing on “death and Eastern religion.”